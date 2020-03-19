Turnpike to reopen service plazas, PennDOT opens rest areas to assist truckers

The American Truck Association has asked the Trump administration and government leaders to keep rest areas open as truckers carry essential goods across the nation.

As truck drivers continue to cross the country with supplies like medicine, food, and gas, PENNDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are opening more rest areas to help drivers have places to rest and eat.

The PA Turnpike announced it will reopen 17 service plazas at 7 a.m. Friday morning with restrooms and limited food items. Restrooms, fuel, and convenience stores will stay open 24/7. But, food options will only run from 7 a.m.- 6p.m. for take out only.

On Friday, however, food will not begin until 8 a.m. For more information on service plazas, visit https://www.paturnpike.com/pdfs/travel/PTC_Service_Plaza_Guide.pdf.

The PA Turnpike is also not accepting cash or credit cards at its “ticket system” interchanges. All tolls will be assessed electronically via E-ZPass or the PA Turnpike’s TOLL BY PLATE program as vehicles travel at posted speed limits through tolling points. Cash tolls will still be in place on the Mon-Fayette Expressway (PA Turnpike 43) via the current Automated Payment Machines.

PennDOT has decided to reopen 13 of its 30 rest areas that are most utilized by truckers.

Portable restrooms will be available as well at the locations and will be cleaned once a day.

These are the locations:

I-81: Luzerne northbound/southbound, Cumberland northbound/southbound

I-80, Venango eastbound/westbound, Centre eastbound/westbound, Montour eastbound/westbound

I-79: Crawford northbound/southbound, Allegheny northbound only

The American Truck Association has asked the Trump administration and government leaders to keep rest areas open as truckers carry essential goods like food, water, medicine, and fuel across the nation.