Still waiting for your stimulus payment? You may now be waiting even longer

If you haven't provided your bank account information to the IRS, you won't be getting your stimulus money by direct deposit

Millions of Americans continue to wait for their economic stimulus money from the IRS.

Meanwhile, another deadline has come and gone for people still waiting for their stimulus payment.

If you haven't provided your bank account information to the IRS, you will no longer be able to get a direct deposit for that payment.

You'll still get the money if you're eligible, it will just be coming by mail in the form of a check.

Which means it could take even more time before you're able to cash it.

If you're a person who knows they will be getting a stimulus check, just watch out for scams.

Crooks are making fake checks as part of a phishing scam.

The IRS has tools on how you can tell if a stimulus check is actually coming from the government.

Also, the IRS is answering some more frequently asked questions about the stimulus payments.

Some people believe they didn't get the full amount they're entitled too.

The IRS says if that's the case those people can claim that when they file their 2020 tax returns.

That agency says people who are incarcerated, non-resident aliens, and people who died are not eligible for the money.

That means if a family member receives money on behalf of those people - the family member should return it.

Now there have been talks of another federal stimulus payment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that could also include another round of stimulus checks.

The house could vote on that as soon as Friday.

However, some Republicans say that relief bill is 1,800 pages long and they are in no rush to pass another bill.