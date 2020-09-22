State launches virus tracking app

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Tuesday the release of a new mobile app to track contacts with the coronavirus.
After you download COVID Alert PA to your smartphone, you can opt-in to receive alerts if you have had a potential exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
It is designed to trace COVID-19 cases in the state, so if you are near someone who is also using the app and they later test positive for COVID-19, you will get an alert.
State health officials said in addition to telling people when they may have been exposed, COVID Alert PA will also give up-to-date COVID-19 case numbers.
The app is available here for Android devices and here for Apple devices
Developers at NearForm said it has been widely used in Ireland, where it has been successful, and in about nine countries as well.
A version of the app is also being used in Delaware.