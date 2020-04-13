State Dept. of Labor & Industry opens new COVID-19 job portal to serve residents looking for work

The portal connects potential job seekers with life-sustaining businesses that are looking for workers, according to Secretary Jerry Oleksiak

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania residents who are looking for work can now find life-sustaining businesses that are hiring through a new online COVID-19 job portal that the Department of Labor & Industry launched on Monday.

“Many life-sustaining businesses across Pennsylvania are hiring and this new portal will help connect them with people looking for a job,” said L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “A top priority of L&I is to provide businesses with access to the workforce they need to maintain their life-sustaining operations and help our workers find jobs, especially during this unprecedented and challenging time.”

People seeking employment can visit www.PAcareerlink.pa.gov and select the green “PA COVID-19 Jobs – Hiring Immediately” job portal banner to see active job openings.

Selecting the “Apply Now” button for a listed position will redirect job seekers to the employer’s website or provide an email address where they can apply directly with the employer and speed up the hiring process.

Life-sustaining businesses can feature their job openings on the portal through an online form. Businesses must meet the criteria of a life-sustaining business and must have more than 10 job openings.

The job portal is updated daily, so businesses in need are spotlighted and people searching for employment have the latest job information.

The new COVID-19 job portal is part of the PA CareerLink system.

Although PA CareerLink offices across the commonwealth are physically closed to adhere to necessary social distancing measures, the majority of staff are teleworking and providing virtual services to both job seekers and employers.