Sheetz employee in Harrisburg tests positive for COVID-19

The worker was employed at the Sheetz on 7970 Linglestown Road. The store is temporarily closed for professional deep cleaning and sterilization

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A worker at a Sheetz store on Linglestown Road in Harrisburg tested positive for COVID-19, Sheetz confirmed Tuesday.

"Sheetz has been informed that an employee at our store (on 7970 Linglestown Road) in Harrisburg has tested positive for COVID-19," spokesperson Nick Ruffner said in a press release. 'Since the beginning of this crisis, we have been focused on the health and wellness of our customers and employees.

"Because of this positive test, this store location is closed immediately and will be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. Our gas pumps will also be sanitized and cleaned.'

Ruffner said Sheetz is contacting employees who may have come in close contact with the worker, and is following guidelines set by the state Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in managing the potential exposure.

All employees will be paid while the store is closed, Ruffner said.