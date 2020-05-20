Plasma donations needed to fight COVID-19 & other deadly illnesses while conducting new research

As people battle COVID-19 and other deadly diseases, the need for donated plasma is much higher than normal to fight, develop new product to fight COVID-19.

During a normal year, there's always the demand for blood plasma to fight deadly or chronic illnesses. With COVID-19, that demand is amplified for the virus and its side effects as well.

"You've probably heard of these children with this unusual manifestation of COVID-19, the multi-system sometimes called Kawasaki's Disease," Dr. Toby Simon, Senior Medical Director for CSL Plasma said, "and that is being treated with our product."

On top of treating illnesses they have for years, CSL Plasma is looking for those who have survived COVID-19 to donate their plasma as well. The donation would contain helpful antibodies to fight the virus, something the company is looking to provide, in coordination with other medical companies, to develop a new product to help fight the virus.

"We're trying to get donors with high antibody levels. But this is specifically for people who have been exposed to COVID or treated for it," Dr. Simon said.

The new product, once developed, could help front line medical workers, or at some point even a regular person, fight the virus before becoming infected. They are only harvesting the antibodies from someone exposed or diagnosed, not the virus itself.

"The virus is removed during the manufacturing process, so there's no chance of getting COVID from one of our products," Dr. Simon said. "We'll have potentially a very useful and important product."

Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19, or its exposure, and has been symptom-free for two weeks is asked to come donate. All CSL Plasma facilities are abiding by CDC guidance and any additional requirements from local municipalities as well.

"We need everyone who is healthy and well and able to to try and come in and make the effort to donate," Dr Simon said.