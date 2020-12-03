Pennsylvania voters have mail-in ballot option amid COVID-19 concerns

To date, more than 22,000 registered voters have requested a mail-in ballot for the primary.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Voters in Pennsylvania who have concerns about COVID-19 during the April 28 primary election can request a mail-in ballot, according to the Department of State.

The new voting option gives Pennsylvania the ability to cast their vote by using a mail-in ballot without having to provide a reason.

Registered Pennsylvania voters can apply online to vote by mail-in ballot for the April 28 primary. The deadline for county election offices to receive applications is 5 p.m. on April 21.

The Department of State is also collaborating with the Department of Health to provide county election officials with health and safety guidelines. Those guidelines include information about sanitizing voting machines and providing sufficient supplies for poll workers and voters to wash their hands and to clean tables, voting areas and equipment such as ballot scanners.

Pennsylvania voters have several ways to vote if they choose not to go to the polls or are unable to get to the polls on election day: mail-in ballot or absentee ballot, both of which they can vote via the mail or in person at their county election office:

Mail-in ballots are for voters who simply wish to vote by mail before election day, instead of going to their polling place on election day. They do not have to give a reason or excuse. They can apply online for a mail-in ballot, or download and print the application and mail it to their county election office . Voters can also apply for and vote their ballot in person at their county election office weeks ahead of the primary or election, during county-established hours.

Voters can also apply for and vote their ballot in person at their county election office weeks ahead of the primary or election, during county-established hours. Absentee ballots are for voters who will be away from their home municipality on election day or who have a disability or illness that prevents them from going to the polls. Absentee voters must give a reason.

Both mail-in and absentee voters will receive a ballot in the mail to complete and must return it to their county election office by 8 p.m. on election day. ID requirements for mail-in and absentee ballots can be found at www.votespa.com.

Counties began processing mail-in and absentee ballot applications on Monday, the required 50 days before the election. As soon as the ballot is finalized, the counties will mail ballots to voters or provide them in-person at the county election office.

Pennsylvanians can now register to vote up to 15 days before an election. The voter registration deadline for the April 28 primary is April 13.