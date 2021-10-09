Waiting to see what happens: Impact of President's vaccine push in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's Governor Tom Wolf said the state is 'waiting to see what happens with the President's orders as some Republicans threaten to sue.

Governor Tom Wolf weighed in Friday on the President's call to mandate vaccinations for federal and healthcare workers. The order also calls for businesses with more than 100 people on staff to require vaccines or COVID-19 testing once a week.

"I mean this is new so we're waiting to see what happens," said Wolf, when FOX43 asked him about his reaction to the orders and their possible implications on Pennsylvania.

Some Republicans have already promised to sue over the orders.

Pennsylvania, Wolf said "you're right there are challenges that have started to appear and I don't know how that will turn out. We'll have to see."

The President's order Thursday would require vaccines for up to 100 million people. He issued to the order to curb the Delta variant that is driving up hospitalizations nationwide. The President also criticized the millions of Americans still not vaccinated despite incentives and an increased availability of the shot.

"We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," Biden said.

The President's push to get people vaccinated has drawn praise from medical groups like the American Medical Association, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Business Roundtable. They, however, made no reference to the mandate.

Some Republicans view the mandate as unconstitutional. Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina said “Biden and the radical Democrats (have) thumbed their noses at the Constitution." The Republican National Committee has threatened to sue.