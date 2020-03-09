Manheim Central High School moves to remote learning for Thursday

The change to a fully remote model was prompted by the heat and humidity in the forecast, a lack of climate control in the building, and the state face mask mandate.

MANHEIM, Pa. — The combination of the potential heat and humidity in the forecast, a lack of climate control in the building, and the state's COVID-19 mitigation guidance mandating face coverings for all students and staff caused one Lancaster County high school to switch to an all-remote learning format for Thursday.

Manheim Cental High School principal Joshua Weitzel announced Wednesday night on the school's Facebook page that the high school was moving to a fully online learning model on Thursday.

"The potential heat and humidity combined with students wearing masks/face coverings for the entire day is a concern given the lack of climate control in the building," Weitzel said. "As such, the high school will conduct the school day as a fully online day for learners."

The format change only applies to the high school, according to Weitzel.