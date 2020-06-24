LG Health to close COVID-19 testing site at PA College of Health Sciences

The site will close on June 30, LG Health said. COVID-19 testing is now being done across LG Health's network of primary- and urgent-care locations.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced that its COVID-19 testing site at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences on Greenfield Road will close at 5 p.m. on June 30.

LG Health is expanding COVID-19 testing across its network of primary- and urgent-care locations, the healthcare system said.

“We created the community testing sites to temporarily meet testing needs during the local increase of COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, LG Health Chief Clinical Officer. “LG Health continues the transition to a longer-term plan of using our 32 primary-care and seven urgent-care locations for testing.”

Approximately 55 patients a day have been tested at the PA College location for the past two weeks, LG Health said.

“We are grateful for our LG Health teams and the partnership from the PA College staff,” said Ripchinski. “Their support helped organize the health system’s first community testing site during the local increase of COVID-19 cases.”

A provider order is required to receive a COVID-19 test. Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should continue to call their primary-care provider to determine if an appointment should be scheduled for further symptom assessment. Primary- and urgent-care staff have established safety processes to minimize the risk of exposure, LG Health said.

Individuals who do not have a health-care provider with LG Health should call one of the health system’s seven urgent care locations or schedule a Penn Medicine OnDemand video appointment, LG Health said.

LG Health has tested almost 23,000 people since opening the community testing sites.