LG Health moves downtown Lancaster COVID-19 testing site to new location

The new site will be located at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center at 101 Champ Boulevard in Manheim, LG Health said. It opens Tuesday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced Monday that it's moving its community COVID-19 testing site from the LG Health Downtown Pavilion to the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center at 101 Champ Boulevard off Route 283 in Manheim.

The transition will be effective on Tuesday, LG Health said.

The testing location will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. It will be closed on Jan. 18 and Feb. 15, LG Health said.

The site will provide testing for individuals who have received a test order by a health-care provider, including a video visit via Penn Medicine OnDemand. Non-LG Health providers should fax orders to 717-544-6854.

Individuals with a provider order and a scheduled appointment will be tested at this site. Appointments cannot be scheduled online at this time, according to LG Health.

The new community testing site will replace LG Health's Downtown Pavilion COVID-19 testing location, LG Health said. The Downtown Pavilion testing location will close at 4:30 p.m. today.

Lancaster City COVID-19 testing will continue at the following locations: