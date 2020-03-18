Lancaster General Hospital confirms it is treating a patient with coronavirus

The hospital said it is taking every precaution recommended by the CDC in treating the patient

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster General Hospital confirmed Wednesday that it is caring for a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

"Lancaster General Hospital is caring for this patient using all precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," spokesperson Mary Ann Eckerd said in a statement. "This includes utilizing infection-control guidelines designed for both optimal medical care of patients with infectious diseases and the protection of staff, other patients and visitors."

The hospital said most normal operations are continuing, but consistent with guidance from the U.S. Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons, it had already begun canceling elective surgeries earlier this week. In light of this most recent development, those cancellations will be extended for two weeks, the hospital's statement said.

LG Health will also modify visitation policies and will screen all patients and their companions when they enter the building.

"LG Health clinical leaders remain in close contact with the CDC, Pennsylvania Department of Health and our colleagues at Penn Medicine," the hospital's statement said. "We continue to monitor new information about this virus and adapt our policies and procedures as needed.