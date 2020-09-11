High School Football: Warwick forced to bow out of District 3 title game with Gov. Mifflin due to COVID-19 issues

Warwick High School has been forced to move to a remote learning model due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, and all extra-curricular activities are cancelled.

Warwick was supposed to face Governor Mifflin in the District 3 Class 5A championship game Friday night.

Instead, the Warriors will have to forfeit the game after the Warwick High School was forced to switch to remote learning due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the building.

The school district said Monday there are 13 confirmed positive cases in the high school, one active case at the middle school, and three total cases in the district's two elementary school buildings.

Because of the number of cases in the high school, the school district said, a switch to remote learning is necessary.

And that switch to remote learning means all extra-curricular activities are cancelled -- including the football playoffs.

Warwick athletic director Ryan Landis confirmed the news in a statement Monday.

"Moments ago, I called Mr. Pat Tulley, Director of Athletics at Governor Mifflin, and informed him that regrettably Warwick has had to make the incredibly difficult decision to remove themselves from the District 5A Championship Football Game," Landis' statement said. "With our school moving to virtual for the entire week due to COVID cases, we felt it was the most appropriate course of action. With the number of active cases at our high school growing to 14, we felt the decision to go virtual and stop all in-season and out-of-season extra-curricular activities was our safest course of action for our students and beyond our community.

"Just as we were so proud and disappointed for our girls’ soccer team that had to forfeit their District contest to protect our student-athletes and our opponent, we share these sentiments about our football team during this challenging time.

"Governor Mifflin is an exceptional football team, and we wish them a successful and safe State Playoff run."

Warwick defeated New Oxford 14-12 in the semifinal game last Saturday. The victory advanced Warwick to the district championship game for the first time in program history.

Instead, the Warriors will finish their season with an 8-1 record; the forfeit is the only blemish.

It is the first district title in program history for Governor Mifflin, which had been 0-3 in its previous title game appearances.