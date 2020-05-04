Hanover restaurant cooks and donates 700 pounds of pork

Bourbon Bar and Grill took an anonymous $300 donation and turned it into 700 pounds of cooked pork for dozens of families.

HANOVER, Pa. — The COVID-19 crisis has caused greater need in the community, but also enabled many everyday heroes to step in with help. Bourbon Bar and Grill took an anonymous $300 donation and turned it into 700 pounds of cooked pork for dozens of families.

When Bourbon Bar and Grill owner Chuck Messersmith received an anonymous $300 donation, he contacted Gordon Food Service, which he said sold him 700 pounds of pork at the discounted rate of 50 cents a pound.

On Sunday, all 700 pounds was cooked into brisket and offered for free to anyone in need.

“There's a need out there for people who aren't working now, who aren't able to even provide for their families,” said Tina Fowler, the grills’ front-of-house manager.

Cars began showing showing up to the grill around 10 a.m., three hours earlier than the announced start time. By 1 p.m., at least 50 cars were lined up around the block to pick up the meals. Families were allowed 2 pounds of pork per person, plus a starch of mashed potatoes, rice or french fries, and toiletries including shampoo, conditioner and toilet paper.

“I'm retired. I'm on social security disability. I'm struggling,” said Jim Eberman, a former Hanover resident who was recently evicted from his home. “This dude [giving away food] is like, awesome.”

“I'm a father of two kids and living with my fiance's grandmother,” said Michael Root, a New Oxford resident, while waiting in his car to pick up food. “Right now we're pretty much pushing on everything and trying to make a living out of being part time, so this is making a big difference for everybody.”

All the employees cooking and distributing food volunteered to come in without pay for the day, saying they were grateful to contribute one ray of hope amid the growing suffering caused by the crisis.

“We're all here together. We're all in this together,” Fowler said. “No one's alone. It's affecting everybody. Just help each other out as much as possible.”