Governor Wolf says he won't 'butt in line' to get his coronavirus vaccine

Governor Tom Wolf told FOX43 that he will not 'butt in line' to receive his coronavirus vaccination. Rather, he said he will wait his turn.

"I'm not going to butt in line. I don't think the priority has actually been set for people my age. Over 75 is now on the priority list. I'm under 75, at least for the time being. So, I will get it whenever my turn comes," he told FOX43's Jamie Bittner.

Under the state's 3-phased rollout of the vaccination health care workers and nursing homes get the first priority followed by critical workers such as fire fighters, police, and military.

When FOX43 asked the Governor if he falls under the category of a critical worker, he said "not as far as I'm concerned."