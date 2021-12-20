Family First Health to host virtual COVID-19 Q&A

This is one of many question and answer sessions that aim to bridge the gap between health professionals and the community.

YORK, Pa. — As cases of COVID-19 surge nationwide and here in Pennsylvania, Family First Health is hosting a virtual forum for the community to ask questions on the Omicron variant, booster shots, and treatment options if you happen to get infected with the virus.

The forum is a partnership between the York NAACP and WellSpan Health and will feature a presentation and live talkback with Dr. Hetal Patel, a family practice physician at Family First Health.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, in the past day, Pennsylvania has seen more than 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 and the U.S. is averaging more than 120,000 new cases each day.