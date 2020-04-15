District Attorney: Lancaster Safety Coalition surveillance cameras keep rolling in midst of COVID-19 outbreak

The non-profit group that oversees the cameras has modified in-office and work-from-home operations to keep the program alive during the emergency

LANCASTER, Pa. — As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the almost 200 surveillance cameras overseen by the Lancaster Safety Coalition are still rolling, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday in a press release.

The LSC, a non-profit organization that oversees and operates the cameras, has modified in-office and work-from-home operations in order to protect staff – as so many other workplaces have during the emergency, the DA's Office said.

In mid-February, the LSC began scenario planning in order to ensure that they could match community need with enough capacity, depending upon the length or implications of the emergency.

No matter what the organization must do to adapt, the DA's Office said, the cameras are rolling, recording and available for use in criminal investigations.

“Like all of our partners in public safety, we are making the changes necessary while continuing to serve the Lancaster community,” LSC Executive Director Tim Miller said.

The District Attorney's Office said the cameras are valuable both as a deterrent for potential criminals and as sources of evidence in criminal prosecutions.

Footage from the surveillance cameras have led to convictions in numerous criminal trials, including murders, aggravated assaults, robberies, and sexual assaults, the DA's Office said.

The surveillance footage has also strengthened many other cases, leading to guilty pleas, according to DA Heather Adams, who serves on the LSC board of directors.

“These cameras help keep the community safe by holding offenders accountable,” she said. “And I am looking forward to even more community impact as replacement cameras with additional capabilities continue to be installed.”

LSC modified their operations in response to Governor Wolf’s stay-home order, and in consideration of social distancing guidelines.

“The size of our monitoring room meant that changes would need to be made,” Miller said.

However, continuity remains, and police and other law-enforcement officials are in constant communication with LSC staff.

Lancaster city police and all other municipal departments in the county, along with Pennsylvania State Police, are making arrests and responding to calls for assistance.

The Lancaster Safety Coalition was established in 2003, with the camera program launched and expanded in ensuing years.