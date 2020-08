The app is expected to launch in September.

During a press conference where Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine was providing an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, she announced that a COVID Alert PA app will launch in September.

Levine said that the app will use Bluetooth technology to determine who may have been possibly exposed, and opting into the app is "anonymous and voluntary."

