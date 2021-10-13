More than half of Covid-19 patients are still dealing with symptoms 6 months after recovering

The symptoms associated with Covid-19 usually affect a person’s general well-being, experts say.

HERSHEY, Pa. — In March, Jamie Vital and her family decided to head to the beach for the weekend for a much-needed vacation.

Soon after coming back home, she and her two kids started feeling sick. After a trip to the hospital, they were diagnosed with Covid-19.

“In that week, chills, all you did was sleep. I lost 15 pounds in one week. Yeah, it was not fun," said Vital.

Jamie and her kids eventually got better, but a month later, Jamie experienced the first of what doctors call “panic attacks” caused by Covid-19.

“My body went completely paralyzed. My husband had to carry me into the hospital from the car. I couldn’t move, I couldn’t talk," said Vital.

These “panic attacks” usually happen two to three times a month and have sent Jamie to the hospital eight times.

It usually starts with nausea, shakiness, and having “brain fog”.

“Everything just kept coming back normal, but they just keep saying, Covid-19 related symptoms and it’s just going to keep happening," said Vital.

More than half of the 236 million people who have been diagnosed with covid-19 worldwide will experience post-Covid-19 symptoms, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers.

The symptoms associated with Covid-19 usually affect a person’s general well-being.

These health issues included: Mental health disorders, digestive issues, mobility issues and lung abnormalities.

“Living with it, you just got to learn to cope and deal and reach out to other people that have the same symptoms," said Vital.

Jamie started doing acupuncture about three weeks ago and says that she has only had one mild “panic attack” since.