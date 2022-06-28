Caring Together program offers free, confidential HIV tests

Family First Health celebrated National HIV Testing Day by providing free testing for community members.

YORK, Pa. — Family First Health's "Caring Together" program provided free HIV tests Monday in front of their George Street office.

The York-based non-profit is working to spread awareness and address stigmas about the disease.

Event organizers stress the importance of getting an HIV test, no matter who you are.

"Everyone should get tested.. everyone. No matter if you're married for many years or you're single and you're not active right now. You should get tested at least once in your lifetime, and if not at least once a year," said Nicole Buchanan, Medical Case Manager at Family First Health.

The group also handed out educational materials and held giveaways to help normalize HIV testing.