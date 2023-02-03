Breast cancer legislation heads to full Senate for vote

A bill that is the first of its kind in the nation is expected to head to the full Senate in the coming weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bill that is the first of its kind in the nation is expected to head to the full Pennsylvania Senate in the coming weeks.

Senate Bill 8 would allow women at high risk for hereditary cancers in Pennsylvania to have genetic testing, counseling, MRIs and ultrasounds at no cost.

The bill was sponsored by Senate Pro Tempore Kim Ward, who is also a breast cancer survivor. The bill would amend the Insurance Company Law of 1921 by providing further coverage for mammographic examination diagnostic breast imaging and for BRCA-related genetic counseling and genetic testing.

“Pennsylvanians with high-risk conditions, like dense breasts, a personal history of breast cancer, a family history, a genetic predisposition, or prior radiation therapy,” said Sen. Ward. "Senate Bill 8 will save lives and ensure individuals at high risk in our state have affordable access to early detection."

Sen. Ward said she’s been working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and SB8 has received bipartisan support. Chairman John DiSanto convened the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee for the first voting meeting of the legislative year to unanimously approve SB8.

“Preventive health care such as genetic testing and breast MRIs are indispensable for early cancer detection and treatment,” said Chairman DiSanto.

The PA Breast Cancer Coalition is also on board with the bill and working with Sen. Ward to make sure it encompasses the millions of Pennsylvania women who do not get screened due to out-of-pocket costs.

Pat Halpin-Murphy said they're hoping the bill can pass as soon as possible so it can go into effect and women who need these tests can get them.

“The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalitions' goal is to make sure women have access to all of the screening tools that they need for early diagnosis and treatment and this Senate Bill 8 is a critical piece to make that happen because early detection saves lives, and it can’t be detected early if women aren’t screened,” said Halpin-Murphy.

Officials from the PA Breast Cancer Coalition and sponsors of SB8 say they’re expecting the legislation to pass in the House. That vote can come as early as next week.