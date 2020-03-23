x
Watch: Actress Rita Wilson shows off her rap skills while in self-quarantine

The performer and her husband, actor Tom Hanks, are in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. She's coping by rapping along to "Hip Hop Hooray"
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Tom Hanks (left) and Rita Wilson.

Actress and singer Rita Wilson showed off another side to her musical repertoire while she's stuck inside riding out the coronavirus outbreak. 

Wilson is currently in self-quarantine with her actor husband, Tom Hanks, after the two stars announced they tested positive for the virus.

In an Instagram video posted over the weekend, Wilson is seen reading the sci-fi novel "Ender's Game" when the classic 1992 rap hit "Hip Hop Hooray" by Naughty by Nature begins playing in the background.

After looking confused for a moment, Wilson begins nonchalantly rapping along to rapid-fire delivery from Naughty by Nature star Treach.