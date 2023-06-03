Teacher shortage continues; State Rep. Patty Kim introduces package

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Representative Patty Kim will introduce a legislative package that will tackle issues surrounding teacher shortages in Pennsylvania today.
Teachers, superintendents and other key stakeholders will come together to discuss a bipartisan package of bills.
Kim said research shows that since 2010, the number of teachers certified annually in Pennsylvania has fallen from 20,000 per year to fewer than 7,000 per year. Over the past decade, teacher prep program enrollment has declined nationally by one-third, while Pennsylvania's teacher prep program enrollment has declined by more than two-thirds.
The legislative package, Elevating Educators, will be unveiled at a news conference today at 11 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Capitol Media Center.