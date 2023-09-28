Students at Pennsylvania College participate in mass casualty incident event

Students will be given a scenario, and they have to apply what they’ve learned so far to act quickly but make reasonable, sound decisions.

“Teaming up with PA College is a great way to give the students that experience before they even get into the field; some real-life experiences for the students,” said Kendra Yost, emergency management specialist.

The students will be running the mass casualty event from beginning to end, with the first step being a truck crashing into a chemistry lab, causing an explosion. Students will have to call 911, triage patients, transport patients to the emergency room and examine medical needs and injuries.