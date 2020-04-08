Secretary of Education stepping down to become Thaddeus Stevens College president

Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera will step down from his post to become president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster.

He wrote in a statement,

“As we all prepare for the upcoming school year during unprecedented times, I am reminded every day of the exceptional leadership we have in the education community, that even under challenging conditions, these leaders and educators continue to serve students and communities equitably and with understanding."

Gov. Tom Wolf praised Rivera's five years in charge of Pennsylvania schools, crediting him with the adoption of Future Ready PA, the state's education funding formula.

The governor said in a statement,

"His leadership has been critical during the commonwealth’s response to COVID-19 and the relationships he cultivated with education stakeholders during his tenure have strengthened the ties between state and local partners and allowed local schools to inform state education policy.”

Numerous education officials and leaders joined in to commend Rivera.

"His experience as a principal and a teacher, superintendent really prepared him well for the job of Secretary of Education," said Chris Lilienthal, assistant director of communications for the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

"He’s been a tremendous advocate for public education, a tremendous resource for our teachers and our administrators, and school stakeholders across the state. So we will miss him very much," said Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.

Rivera's departure comes amid a chaotic time for schools still grappling with reopening.

Educators said they need more guidance from the state, specifically concerning health protocols. Five educator associations signed a letter to the governor and Department of Health on Aug. 3, asking the state to "provide clear, enforceable directives to all public schools."

"I think I would like a little bit more specificity," said Edward Albert, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.

"Can you put two kids on a school bus seat if they’re both wearing a mask?" asked DiRocco. "If you don’t have six feet of distance between your student desks, is that okay?"

Educators said they felt they needed the guidance in order to eventually allow students back in school without getting sued.

"The whole litigation thing is a huge monster in the room," Albert said.

Most educators trust the Department of Education will be able to provide further guidance on these issues.

"We feel confident that the transition will be smooth," Lilienthal said.

A current Education Department official has been nominated to replace Rivera. Gov. Tom Wolf named Noe Ortega, currently Deputy Secretary of Postsecondary and Higher Education, to be the next Secretary of Education.

Gov. Wolf's office wrote in a statement,