PHEAA warns student loan borrowers to beware of potential financial aid scams

The recent Supreme Court ruling regarding student debt cancellation has led to an uptick in the number of financial aid scams, the agency said this week.

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Association Agency on Thursday urged borrowers to beware of an increase of financial aid scams that could expose them to identity theft and "significant financial loss," in light of the recent Supreme Court ruling impacting the Federal Student Loan Debt Cancellation Program.

“Student loan borrowers are the unfortunate prey of unscrupulous scammers who capitalize on confusion surrounding loan forgiveness and repayment plans,” said Senator Wayne Fontana, chairman of the PHEAA Board. “Students and borrowers must protect themselves from harm by remaining vigilant and keeping well-informed of the latest techniques scammers are employing to steal their identity and defraud them of money.”

Last year, PHEAA said, scammers stole an estimated $5 billion from Americans in student loan-related scams, according to a recent report. Scammers use multiple modes of communication to reach borrowers, including social media, text messages, emails and phone calls.

“While we at PHEAA pride ourselves in providing Pennsylvania students and their families with the resources necessary to avoid student loan debt, we understand that student loans are used by many to close the financial gap,” said James H. Steeley, PHEAA president and CEO. “Properly managing that student loan debt is critical to ensuring a life of financial stability, which means protecting themselves from becoming a victim, especially when asked by anyone to provide personal information.”

Scammers are also very skilled at posing as government representatives and may even have lookalike government websites and logos to trick unsuspecting victims, PHEAA said.

Borrowers are encouraged to visit the U.S. Department of Education’s website, StudentAid.gov, for information about all available student loan debt relief and repayment plans.

Borrowers should never pay for a service that is available to them for free, PHEAA said.

Here are some red flags you should look for to avoid being scammed, according to PHEAA:

Claiming to be affiliated with your loan servicer or the ED: The company claims to be associated with the ED or a federal loan servicer, but does not have your loan details readily available in their system.

Receiving out-of-the-blue calls, emails or text messages claiming to be from the government: In general, the government will not attempt to contact you using these methods unless you grant permission.

Charging upfront fees for free programs or services: Scammers often attempt to charge money for programs and services that borrowers can access for free. Loan forgiveness, loan consolidation, student loan forbearance and deferment are all provided for free by your federal loan servicer.

Requesting to sign a power of attorney: Some consumers have been asked to sign a power of attorney or other third-party authorization so they can make changes to their account. Don’t give this power to someone unless you know and trust them.

They pressure to decide quickly: Scammers might tell you that you only have a limited time to take advantage of an offer or program. Take your time. An honest company will not pressure you to decide quickly. If there’s any doubt, end the conversation and research the company to confirm whether they are legitimate.

They ask you to provide personal information: Consumers reported being asked for their Social Security number, bank information, FSA ID and StudentAid.gov login information. If you’ve shared your personal information with someone whom you suspect to be a scammer, log in and change your account password as soon as possible. You should also check your account information (contact email, address and phone number) to make sure it’s still accurate.

Encouraging you to cease communications with your loan servicer: Scammers will often encourage consumers to end communication with their loan servicer. It's crucial for you to maintain communication with your loan servicer. Avoid any company that urges you to make payments to their company instead of your loan servicer or to stop communicating with your loan servicer.

If you have been targeted by a scammer or think you may be a victim, PHEAA says you should:

Cancel your payments: If you realize after the fact, work with your bank to cancel or block your scheduled payment. Banks should have policies in place to help you avoid future fraudulent activity.

Contact your servicer: They can help you protect your account. If you signed a power of attorney giving the scammer the right to communicate with your servicer on your behalf, get it revoked.

Submit a report to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or the ED’s Office of Inspector General.

Contact the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. If you believe that you have been targeted or victimized by a scam, please contact the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, the CFPB or the FTC.