Cumberland County residences receiving misleading election mailers

County officials say the mail isn't coming from the county.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Some Cumberland County voters are getting voter registration forms in the mail that aren't from the county.

"It's causing confusion and making people think we have deceased people on our voter rolls which is not accurate," said Bethany Salzarulo, Cumberland County Director of Elections.

The county says they do not send unsolicited or political mail without a request.

Salzarulo says the voter information is not coming from the county. They do voter maintenance twice a year and get reports monthly about deaths from the Department of Health to stay up to date.

She also went onto say, "they (voters) should contract that organization and let them know that it's not okay and obviously if they have any questions they can call us and we can confirm we don't have this person on our list."

The information inside the mailers is legitimate but the mail is being sent out to voters who are deceased or voters who do not live at the current location, anymore and it's voter fraud if these applications are filled out.