Cumberland County COVID-19 patient says he was released from the hospital too early

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man said he was released from the hospital too soon, after contracting COVID-19 at the end of March.

78-year-old Rick Rammel told FOX43 over FaceTime he is feeling much better, even though he had trouble getting the video to work.

And while technology may be a challenge for Rick, that's nothing compared to what he's just been through.

"Oh it was ten times worse than the regular flu when I had it," Rammel said. "It was so horrible I wanted to die. I would walk from my chair in the living room to the microwave in the kitchen and I was hanging on the counters when I got there."

Rick said he started showing symptoms March 14th. Two weeks later, he wasn't getting any better so he went to the hospital. There he tested positive for COVID-19. After 5 days, he was released.

"Well I thought they could've kept me a couple more days because they told me when they let me go, I still had coronavirus and I still had pneumonia," Rammel said. "And that kind of upset me that they put me out in the street."

In a statement, Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital where Rick stayed, told FOX43:

"Like most health care organizations around the country, Geisinger is planning and preparing for the abnormal circumstances we face during public health emergencies. When patients have recovered to the point where they no longer need hospital care, they are discharged with guidance on how to self-isolate at home, and we regularly follow up to monitor symptoms and recovery. Timely discharge of patients who no longer need hospital care ensures inpatient care is provided to those who will benefit from it most. Geisinger is working with state agencies, including the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, on programs that help discharged patients transition to safe locations where they can recover if they are not comfortable doing so at home."

Rick said he couldn't go back home and infect his son, so the hospital worked with the Department of Human Services to hook him up with a motel where he could self isolate. The Department paid for his meals, too. Today he's better than ever.

"I'm feeling excellent," Rammel said. "I can't wait to get back in the world like everybody else and break this cabin fever."

To anyone whose currently recovering from the virus, Rick has this advice:

"Just pray," Rammel said. "Keep your feelings and be in touch with God and pray that you'll make it. That's what I did."

Even though Rick was living at home with his son, while unknowingly having COVID-19 for days if not weeks, he never contracted the virus.