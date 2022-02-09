Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mebo was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday for killing 81-year-old Dolores Casas Perez-Colon in 2020.

A has judge sentenced a Frederick caretaker to more than three decades behind bars for the grizzly murder of an elderly woman. The sentence comes nearly two years after the woman confessed to police, and months after she pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge..

Back in 2020, Maria Vazquez-Mebo, who was working as a caretaker for an elderly man in Frederick, told police she beat the man's 81-year-old wife with a rolling pin after she fell down the stairs.

Vasquez-Mebo entered a guilty plea to one count of first-degree murder in the death of 81-year-old Dolores Casas Perez-Colon on June 9, 2022. Under the plea agreement, Vasquez-Mebo faced anywhere from 25 to 45 years in prison. Prosecutors wanted 45 years, while defense attorneys sought 25. The judge came down in the middle.

Judge Richard Sandy sentenced Vasquez-Mebo to life with all but 35 years suspended. She must also serve five years of supervised probation upon release, the judge ruled Friday.

State's Attorney Charlie Smith said he was happy with the ruling and thankful the victim's family can find closure without having to go to trial.