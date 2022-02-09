FREDERICK, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 16, 2020.
A has judge sentenced a Frederick caretaker to more than three decades behind bars for the grizzly murder of an elderly woman. The sentence comes nearly two years after the woman confessed to police, and months after she pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge..
Back in 2020, Maria Vazquez-Mebo, who was working as a caretaker for an elderly man in Frederick, told police she beat the man's 81-year-old wife with a rolling pin after she fell down the stairs.
Vasquez-Mebo entered a guilty plea to one count of first-degree murder in the death of 81-year-old Dolores Casas Perez-Colon on June 9, 2022. Under the plea agreement, Vasquez-Mebo faced anywhere from 25 to 45 years in prison. Prosecutors wanted 45 years, while defense attorneys sought 25. The judge came down in the middle.
Judge Richard Sandy sentenced Vasquez-Mebo to life with all but 35 years suspended. She must also serve five years of supervised probation upon release, the judge ruled Friday.
State's Attorney Charlie Smith said he was happy with the ruling and thankful the victim's family can find closure without having to go to trial.
“I am pleased that Ms. Perez-Colon’s family can find comfort in knowing that this defendant will serve decades behind bars for this heinous crime. Her family has indicated this outcome has provided closure, as it spared them the additional trauma of having to sit through a difficult and emotional trial,” Smith said in a statement.
