West Earl Township man arrested on gun and drug charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Andrew Hogberg, 33, has been arrested on several gun and drug related charges after accidentally shooting himself in the hand.

On March 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m., West Earl Township Police were dispatched to Marlene Way where they entered a residence and found that Hogberg had set off a gun in the home, subsequently endangering the welfare of a child and another person.

Officers provided first-aid to Hogberg before he was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for further medical evaluation.

While inside Hogberg's home, officers found a total of five firearms and marijuana in plain view.

Since other individuals were inside the residence when the incident occurred, Hogberg was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person. He was also charged with possession of marijuana.