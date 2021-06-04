West Earl Township man arrested on gun and drug charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Andrew Hogberg, 33, has been arrested on several gun and drug related charges after accidentally shooting himself in the hand.
On March 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m., West Earl Township Police were dispatched to Marlene Way where they entered a residence and found that Hogberg had set off a gun in the home, subsequently endangering the welfare of a child and another person.
Officers provided first-aid to Hogberg before he was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for further medical evaluation.
While inside Hogberg's home, officers found a total of five firearms and marijuana in plain view.
Since other individuals were inside the residence when the incident occurred, Hogberg was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person. He was also charged with possession of marijuana.
On April 5, Hogberg turned himself in on all charges with his attorney present. He was arraigned and bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.