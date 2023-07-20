WellSpan Park baseball field vandalized; York Revolution offers reward for information

Officials at the York Revolution are offering a $5,000 reward for information pertaining to the vandalization of the field at WellSpan Park.

YORK, Pa. — Officials at the York Revolution announced today the field at WellSpan Park was vandalized earlier this month. As a result, the team is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the vandal.

Officials say between July 1 and July 5, a yet-to-be-determined substance was poured on the professionally manicured grass at the ballpark, resulting in large swaths of brown areas where the grass has been killed. The Revolution estimates that as much as 30% of the field has been affected.

“That reward amount is nothing compared to the potential costs required to restore the field," Revolution president Eric Menzer said. “We believe it will take tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars to repair the damage to the field.”

The team’s head groundskeeper, Chris Carbaugh, says the damage was not caused by natural occurrences. This conclusion is based in part on the pattern of damage.

Repairs must be conducted not simply for aesthetics but to ensure consistent playability throughout the field and protect the footing of the athletes playing on it.

The team says they filed a report with the York City Police Department and will be working with a specialty laboratory to determine exactly what killed the grass in the affected portions of the field. In coordination with the police, the team is now seeking the public’s assistance in gathering any information that may lead to identifying and arresting the vandal.

The victims of this crime, Menzer said, are more than just Revolution players and their Atlantic League opponents.

“This is absolutely an attack on the York community,” Menzer said. “WellSpan Park is a true community resource. We hosted a huge, multi-day youth baseball tournament this past weekend, for example. We are hosting many events for a diverse group of area non-profits and businesses in the coming weeks and months. And then there is Codorus Creek, into which our field drains in wet weather. Whatever was put on our field could very well have ended up in the Codorus. This is not just a baseball issue. It is a York issue."