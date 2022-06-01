Waynesboro Area School District closes for the day following online threat

Waynesboro police received a complaint about a masked individual who displayed a handgun and posted a threat on social media.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Waynesboro Area School District has announced that schools within the district will be closed today following an online threat, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

On May 31, the police department received a complaint about a masked individual who displayed a handgun and posted a threat on social media advising that students not go to school on June 1.

Investigators have since determined that the message was posted from a fictitious account, according to police.

The individual responsible for posting the threat remains unidentified at this time, police say.

The FBI has been contacted and is assisting in determining the source of the malicious post.