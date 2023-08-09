Warlocks motorcycle club member convicted in death of associate whose body was left in Philadelphia crypt

A member of an outlaw motorcycle club accused of killing an associate member and leaving his body in a crypt at a Philadelphia cemetery has been convicted of murder.

PHILADELPHIA — A member of an outlaw motorcycle club accused of killing an associate member and leaving his body in a crypt at a Philadelphia cemetery has been convicted of murder and other charges.

Michael DiMauro, 51, who represented himself at trial, faces a potential term of life without parole when sentenced this month.

DiMauro shot David Rossillo Jr., 33, four times in Mount Moriah Cemetery in December 2017, prosecutors said, then tied a rope around his neck, dragged him across the property with a car, and left him in an underground crypt.