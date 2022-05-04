Pennsylvania State Police trooper arrested for possession of controlled substances

Joseph W. Czachorowski has been a member of the State Police force since 2014, assigned to Troop K. He is suspended without pay during the investigation, police say.

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been arrested on charges relating to the possession of an illegal controlled substance, State Police said Wednesday.

Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, who has been with the force since 2014, was the recipient of a mail package containing 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trebolone acetate, both steroids and Schedule III controlled substances, according to State Police.

A U.S. postal inspector intercepted the package and obtained a federal search warrant, police say.

A search warrant executed on Czachorowski's home uncovered additional controlled substances there, according to police.

Czachorowski, who is assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, has been suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him, according to State Police.

He is charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and instruments of crime.

The charges were filed by the PSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Drug Law Enforcement Division in Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-3-05.

Czachorowski was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Scott A. Massey and released on $7,500 unsecured bail.