State College man found guilty in Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

Brian Gundersen, 28, spent about eight minutes in the office and wrote a note in there, expressing mock remorse: "sowwy for damage," with a crying emoji.

WASHINGTON — A State College man has been found guilty in the District of Columbia of felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Brian Gundersen, 28, was found guilty on Nov. 9, 2022 of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Gundersen illegally entered the Capitol grounds, joining a mob of rioters climbing the Northwest Steps.

At about 2:30 p.m., he climbed up to a window in the Northwest Courtyard, next to the Senate Wing Door.

While there, Gundersen shouted at officers inside the Capitol Building. At 2:42 p.m., he then joined a mob entering the building and was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol through the Parliamentarian Door.

As rioters engaged in a confrontation with officers, Gundersen waved more into the door.

While inside the Parliamentarian's Office, Gundersen witnessed rioters ransacking the room, wrecking furniture, stealing and throwing papers to the floor.

According to the Department of Justice, Gundersen spent about eight minutes in the office and wrote a note in there, expressing mock remorse: "sowwy for damage," with a crying emoji.

Gundersen then continued moving through the building, being forced out by officers at 3:07 p.m.

He then returned to the Northwest Courtyard and re-entered the Capitol, where he was once again forced out by officers.

Gundersen then joined a mob that was confronting officers trying to clear the Northwest Terrance. He reportedly rushed an officer, hitting the officer with his arm, but was pushed away by another officer using a riot shield.

In the days following Jan. 6, Gundersen posted on social media, stating, among other things, "We all stormed the us capital and tried to take over the government."

Gundersen was arrested on Jan. 25, 2021 and is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2023. He faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge, as well as a statutory maximum of eight years in prison for assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.