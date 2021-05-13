Springettsbury Township police investigating shooting

Preliminary investigation found that three vehicles had been struck by bullets.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Springettsbury Township Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that occurred just after midnight on May 13 in the area of Route 30 and North Hills Road.

Preliminary investigation found that three vehicles had been struck by bullets and as of this time, there are no reported injuries.

North Hills Road was shut down between Rutter’s and Route 30 due to officers investigating in the early morning.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525 or through the York County Department of Emergency Services non-emergency line at 717-854-5571.