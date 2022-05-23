Three Central Pennsylvanians charged in Jan 6. Capitol Riot

Authorities arrested three men from the region who are part of the political group "Free PA."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three Central Pennsylvania residents are facing charges for their alleged roles in storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Authorities have charged three men from the region -- Brian Korte of York Haven, Lynnwood Nester of Dillsburg and Michael Pomeroy of Harrisburg.

According to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators , the three men face charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building, and disorderly and disruptive conduct.

All three appeared in court on May 20, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials say the men are part of the political group Free PA, and are acquainted with each other through the group's activities.

On its public website, Free PA lists its mission as, among other things, organizing physical meetings for like minded patriots to gather, communicate & strategize, federal investigators say.

The three men met in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, along with other members of Free PA, to participate in a "Stop the Steal" rally, the criminal complaint states.

The three men appear together in a photo taken outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, according to the complaint.

At about 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 6, the complaint states, Korte and Nester are seen entering the Capitol building on the second floor of the building's east side, along with several other protestors. Surveillance footage taken from inside the Capitol show the two men entering through a doorway.

While inside the U.S. Capitol Building, Korte and Nester entered the second floor Rotunda, a stairwell to the third floor, and a hallway on the third floor, the complaint states.

Both men remained in the U.S. Capitol building for approximately ten and a half minutes, exiting at approximately 2:51 p.m. through the same door they entered, investigators state.

At about 2:45 p.m., Pomeroy is seen entering the building through the same doorway as Nester and Korte, the complaint says.

He stayed inside the building for about 20 minutes before leaving through the same doorway, investigators claim.