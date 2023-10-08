1 killed, 5 injured at Indiana County community center shooting

The shooting happened at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, which is located about 57 miles (91.7 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting during a private party at a community center in White Township early Sunday, police said.

Police and emergency services responded at 12:35 a.m. to a reported shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, the Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

Police said six people were shot and one was pronounced dead at the scene in White Township, which is located about 57 miles (91.7 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh in Indiana County.

Surviving victims were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana and UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with at least two of the victims believed to be in serious condition, police said.