Former Perry County Family Center director jailed 15 months for embezzlement

Shelley A. Dreyer-Aurila, 55, of New Bloomfield, stole $150,00 of the Center's funds for her own use between 2010 and 2017, prosecutors said.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The former executive director of the Perry County Family Center will serve up to 15 months in prison after a sentencing hearing Wednesday in U.S. Middle District Court.

Shelley A. Dreyer-Aurila, 55, of New Bloomfield, previously pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sylvia H. Rambo for stealing more than $150,000 of the Center's funds for her own personal use between 2010 and 2017, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Dreyer-Arulia was ordered to pay $127,764.56 in restitution, Brandler said. She had previously already paid $22,520 in restitution, according to Brandler.

During her tenure as executive director, the Perry County Family Center annually received more than $10,000 in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services to fund programs like its Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting program and its Child Abuse Prevention program, Brandler said.