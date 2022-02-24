Police: Scammer tricks victim out of 'large sum' of money in East Cocalico Township

The unknown male suspect told the victim their grandson was in legal trouble and needed bail money, according to police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a man accused of scamming a resident out of a large sum of money last week in East Cocalico Township.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on February 17, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

Police say the suspect contacted the victim and claimed the victim's grandson was in legal trouble and required bail money. He later came to the victim's home, collected a "large sum" of money in cash, and left.

The suspect may have gotten into a red Honda sedan with a black front bumper, which was parked down the street from the victim's home, police say.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact East Cocalico Township Police at (717) 336-1725.

Police also reminded residents to be wary of potential scams like this one.

"If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from a sheriff's office or police department and they are requiring immediate payment to avoid jail time, it's probably a scam," East Cocalico Township Police said in a statement. "If you get a phone call from a family member in another state begging for money to avoid jail, call that family member prior to actually sending money.

"If you are ever in doubt about whether a caller is genuine, advise the caller that you are notifying your local police department, hang up and contact (authorities.) DO NOT give anyone your personal information including your social security number, date of birth and bank/credit card account information.