Puppies stolen from farm in Ephrata

Two English bulldogs and one Boston terrier are missing.

EPHRATA, Pa. — The West Earl Police Department (WEPD) is currently investigating the theft of three puppies from a farm on Cabin Drive in Ephrata.

On June 28, it was reported that two English bulldogs, both around eight to nine-weeks-old, and one Boston terrier about two to three-years-old, were taken from the property.

The police are looking for a light blue, four-door sedan that is missing the rear bumper. They are also looking for a dark-colored, possibly Audi SUV. Both vehicles were possibly involved in the incident.

The suspect is a black or Hispanic male wearing a white t-shirt and a baseball style hat. Witnesses last saw him fleeing on foot before being picked by one of the two vehicles.