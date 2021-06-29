Puppies stolen from farm in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. — The West Earl Police Department (WEPD) is currently investigating the theft of three puppies from a farm on Cabin Drive in Ephrata.
On June 28, it was reported that two English bulldogs, both around eight to nine-weeks-old, and one Boston terrier about two to three-years-old, were taken from the property.
The police are looking for a light blue, four-door sedan that is missing the rear bumper. They are also looking for a dark-colored, possibly Audi SUV. Both vehicles were possibly involved in the incident.
The suspect is a black or Hispanic male wearing a white t-shirt and a baseball style hat. Witnesses last saw him fleeing on foot before being picked by one of the two vehicles.
If anyone has information on any person(s) involved or vehicles involved, or has seen the dogs taken, please contact WEPD at (717) 859-1411.