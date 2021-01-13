Police: Waynesboro woman sexually abused minor while working as YMCA swim coach

Emily Miller, 30, is accused of sexually abusing a boy while he was between the ages of 11 and 13 while attending swim meets in York County between 2016 and 2018.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A 30-year-old Waynesboro woman has been charged after police say she sexually abused a minor while working as a swim coach for the Waynesboro YMCA.

Emily Virginia Miller, of the 300 block of S. Potomac St., allegedly abused the victim between 2016 and 2018, when he was between the ages of 11 and 13 years old, police say.

The alleged abuse took place while Miller's swim team was competing at swim meets in York County, according to police. The victim said the abuse occurred in hotels near the York YMCA, where he was staying during the competitions.

The victim, now 16, reported the alleged abuse to the Franklin County Children's Advocacy Center, which notified Northern York County Regional Police on August 28, 2020.

Miller is charged with corruption of minors, indecent exposure, and indecent assault, according to police.

Police say the victim reported that Miller had "gotten naked" in front of him and encouraged him to rub lotion on her. She also touched the victim's genitals and forced him to touch her inappropriately, according to police.

Miller's husband was allegedly present for at least one of the alleged encounters and encouraged the victim to participate, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Police determined the alleged abuse occurred on swim meets held in February 2016, March 2017, and March 2018.

At least two of the alleged encounters occurred at a Sheraton hotel in Manchester Township, police say.

The Waynesboro YMCA issued the following statement in response to the charges: