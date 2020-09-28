Police: Maryland man drove through fields, livestock fence during intra-state chase that began in southern Lancaster County

James Coe Jr., 27, allegedly struck multiple police vehicles and drove through residential yards before being caught in Rising Sun, Maryland, Sunday night.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A Maryland man is facing numerous charges after leading police on a vehicle chase that began in southern Lancaster County and ended in northern Maryland, according to Quarryville Borough Police.

James Benton Coe Jr., 27, of Essex, is accused of fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in the Quarryville area as part of Operation Nighthawk, a DUI enforcement detail coordinated by State Police, authorities say.

Benton's vehicle, a red Jeep Cherokee, was seen operating with faulty equipment by Quarryville Police at about 11:39 p.m., police say. The vehicle was traveling east on Route 372 in the area of East State Street and Groff Road, police say. While officers were observing, the vehicle allegedly swerved across traffic lines several times, according to police.

The officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not yield to police lights and sirens and continued driving, exceeding posted speed limits, police say. The driver was seen throwing small packs of an unknown substance out of the driver's side window several times during the pursuit, police say.

During the chase, police say, Coe allegedly swerved into a pursuing police vehicle that had pulled up beside him on the left, causing substantial damage to the police vehicle, authorities say.

The chase eventually continued into Maryland, where officers from the Rising Sun Police Department took over as lead pursuit vehicles, accompanied by Maryland State Police, according to authorities.

Coe allegedly continued driving, leaving the road and crossing through several farm fields, pastures, and other areas of private property, according to police. At one point, he allegedly drove through a locked cattle fence, which allowed livestock to escape, and also allegedly struck a Rising Sun Police vehicle, causing moderate damage.

The vehicle chase ended when Coe drove into a cul-de-sac with no outlet, continued through private residential yards, and struck a tree, police say.

He then allegedly exited his vehicle and ran on foot, where he was apprehended after a short pursuit, police say.

Officers discovered Coe was driving his vehicle on a suspended license, was in possession of marijuana, and had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, police say. He was also found to be on probation from a prior conviction, according to police.

Coe was taken to the Rising Sun Police Station and held for arraignment on multiple felony charges.

He is facing Pennsylvania charges of Aggravated Assault (Felony 1st degree), Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Police (Felony 3rd degree), Recklessly Endangering Another Person (Misdemeanor 2nd degree) and numerous summary traffic and vehicle offenses.

There was no word on what charges, if any, Coe faces in Maryland.