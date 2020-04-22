Police: Man spits into eyes of security officer during fight at Chambersburg Hospital

Samuel Lyon, 41, is charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness in connection to the Tuesday night incident, Chambersburg Police say

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Franklin County man is facing an aggravated assault charge after he allegedly spat in to the eyes of a security officer during an altercation at Chambersburg Hospital on Tuesday.

Samuel Lyon, 41, is also charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in the incident, according to Chambersburg Police.

Police say the altercation began when Lyon exited his room in the Emergency Department and began to verbally threaten hospital security and staff. He eventually initiated physical contact with a security officer before he was forced down onto his bed.