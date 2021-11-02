Police accuse York County woman of trying to fill phony prescription for Adderall

Kelly Poinsett, 37, is charged with a felony count of illegally trying to obtain a controlled substance and three counts of forgery, York Area Regional Police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County woman has been charged with a felony count of criminal attempt to acquire or obtain possession of a controlled substance after police say she tried to fill a fraudulent prescription for Adderall at a Weis Markets pharmacy in York Township late last year.

Kelly Poinsett, 37, of Red Lion, is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of forgery in addition to the felony, according to York Area Regional Police.

She is accused of trying to use a fake prescription to obtain 30 Adderall pills at the Weis Market on Lombard Road on Dec. 29, 2020, according to police.

The name on the prescription was Jamie Baxter, police say.

The manager of the pharmacy became suspicious when she noticed the phone number left for the doctor on the prescription Poinsett attempted to have filled was the same contact number the pharmacy had on file for Poinsett, police say.

When the manager told Poinsett she was going to contact the doctor before filling the prescription, Poinsett left the store and did not return, according to police.

The pharmacy later contacted the doctor listed on the prescription and learned he had never treated a Jamie Baxter, nor did he ever prescribe Adderall for her.

Police obtained a physical description of Poinsett by viewing surveillance images from the store.

During an interview with police, the doctor listed on the prescription said he had never treated a patient named Jamie Baxter, but six years ago had treated a Kelly Baxter, who was arrested for passing forged prescriptions in his name four years prior, police say.

By searching records, police learned that Jamie Baxter was deceased. Further records searches indicated that there was a Kelly Baxter on file, and that her date of birth and physical description matched the identity of Poinsett.

Police say they then contacted Poinsett by phone. She allegedly claimed that she was trying to get a prescription filled for her sister-in-law, Jamie Baxter. She claimed not to know the prescription was fraudulent.

When told by police that Jamie Baxter was deceased, Poinsett allegedly attempted to explain that her deceased sister-in-law's name was actually Lynne -- the middle name of Jamie Baxter. When confronted with that information, Poinsett allegedly "started speaking fast" and talked over the officer, police say.

Asked to provide a phone number for Jamie Baxter, Poinsett allegedly gave police a number that a quick records search indicated was actually registered to a phone in Poinsett's name. When confronted with that information, Poinsett allegedly told police she only speaks to Baxter through Facebook Messenger.

Police later attempted to contact Poinsett a second time regarding the incident on Jan. 30, but Poinsett would not return their calls.