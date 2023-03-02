Pennsylvania man charged with two felonies and additional charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Cameron Edward Hess, 26, from Cleona was charged with two felonies, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees and obstruction.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with two felonies for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Cameron Edward Hess, 26, from Cleona has been charged with two felonies, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

He was also charged with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or ground and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

FBI agents arrested Hess Thursday morning. He is expected to make his initial appearance in District Court in Washington D.C. on March 7.

According to court documents, agents were able to identify Hess via U.S. Capitol CCTV video footage entering the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, through the East rotunda doors.

Later, riot police pushed Hess out of the Capitol building. He again pushed into the Capitol building at approximately 3:24 p.m. while law enforcement officials were attempting to direct the rioters out of the rotunda door.

Later, Hess was seen in a photo that allegedly showed him assaulting police to regain access to the Capitol building. Hess had returned to the rotunda doors as police were attempting to close them and physically engaged with a Municipal Police Officer.

During this confrontation, Hess allegedly attempted to hold the door open as the officer worked to close the door, ordering Hess to stop.

Police eventually successfully pushed Hess out of the rotunda doors.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office and the Washington Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.