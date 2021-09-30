New York man sentenced to up to 27 years in jail for Mount Joy rape

Dolder was charged with rape, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, and intimidation of a victim.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Walter Dolder, 37, of Milton, New York has been sentenced to up to 27 years in prison for a rape that occurred in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, last year, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

In July 2020, police were dispatched to a residence in Mount Joy on a call of a domestic dispute in progress. The victim came out of the residence once police arrived and told them that Dolder had raped and assaulted her, then held a knife and a screwdriver to her face, threatening to kill her if she contacted police.

The victim also said that Dolder then fled the scene out the back door. He was apprehended by police after a lengthy foot pursuit, also according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller, who prosecuted the case, said that Dolder's sentence was due both to the severity of the crime, but also because he repeatedly called the victim from prison in attempts to intimidate her from testifying. In doing so, Dolder violated a no-contact order.

Dolder was charged with rape, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, and intimidation of a victim.