Police: Scammer posing as Met-Ed worker tried to bluff his way into home in Southern York County

The man told a homeowner he needed to enter the house to "change out equipment." Met-Ed later confirmed it was an attempted scam, police said.

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Southern York County Regional Police are investigating a suspected attempted home invasion that occurred in Stewartstown Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect posed as a Met-Ed technician in an attempt to access a resident's home.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m., according to police.

The suspect knocked on the homeowner's door, claiming he needed to "change out equipment" so the homeowner's electrical rate would be locked in.

The homeowner, who was skeptical, told the suspect they would call Met-Ed to reschedule, police say. The suspect then claimed the homeowner had already been notified on their utility bill, according to police.

When the homeowner began calling Met-Ed, the suspect left the area "in a hurry," according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black male with long, braided black hair. He was wearing a lanyard around his neck, but the ID card was blank, according to police.

He was seen leaving the area in a tan Honda Odyssey minivan with no exterior markings. The vehicle was last seen on South Main St. in the area of Winter Avenue, according to police.

Met-Ed was contacted and this was confirmed was a scam, police say.

Police issued a reminder that Met-Ed does not perform service or upgrades by only using a utility bill as a means of notification, nor do service technicians normally need access to the inside of the home to perform upgrades.