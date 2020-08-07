Mechanicsburg father charged in death of 5 month-old son

Wesley Brunson is facing charges of homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering in the death of his 5 month old son

Charges against a Cumberland county father accused of causing injuries that killed his 5 month-old son are held over for court.

Wesley Brunson, 30, of Mechanicsburg, is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person after state police say he caused fatal injuries to his 5 month-old son.

On March 19, State Police and EMS were called to a home in Monroe Township, for an infant in medical distress.

The baby was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, where he was revived by medical personel but ultimatley passed due to his injuries.

An autopsy showed the infant recently suffered physical injuries that resulted in his death.

State Police say troopers spoke with Brunson who admitted to being home alone when the baby became unresponsive.

Brunson turned himself into State Police on May 29.