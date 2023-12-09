Manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante zeroes in on search area in Chester County

The manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante reached day 13 on Tuesday.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — The hunt for escaped prisoner and convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante entered Day 13 on Tuesday in Chester County.

“It’s crazy, it’s scary, you’re on edge," said Giuseppe Gatto, who owns a pizza shop in South Coventry Township.

He, along with others, was forced to close his business Tuesday, as federal, state, and Chester County authorities combed that part of South Coventry Township.

“That’s besides the point, people’s lives [are] at risk, safety is most important, close the businesses, let people stay in their homes," said Gatto.

A major development in the manhunt came Monday night when police were called to a spot in nearby East Nantmeal Township, after a possible sighting of Cavalcante around 8:00 pm.

Authorities found footprints, then both of Cavalcante’s prison boots nearby.

A couple hours later, the convicted murderer stole a .22 rifle and ammunition from a garage in that area.

The homeowner confronted Cavalcante and fired a pistol at him, but state police said at a press conference Tuesday morning they don't believe the fugitive was hit.

“We [always] considered him desperate, we considered him dangerous, all this does is confirm he has a weapon," said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.

“I don’t think this weapon is going to give him an advantage against these guys," said Tom Peacock of Spring City, Chester County. "I think taking a shot will be his demise."

Cavalcante has evaded police for nearly two weeks, after escaping the Chester County Prison back on August 31.

Over the weekend he was spotted in the Phoenixville area.

Ring doorbell photos show him clean-shaven and wearing a green hoodie

“Kinda nuts, the Ring camera was literally a mile and a half from two people I love," said Peacock.

A green hoodie and white t-shirt, believed to be worn by Cavalcante, were found Monday night right by the home he stole the gun from.

Cavalcante was last seen at that residence, shirtless and wearing dark pants.